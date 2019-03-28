Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Ray Hitchens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Hitchens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray D. Hitchens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ray D. Hitchens Obituary
Ray D. Hitchens

Middletown - Ray, age 78, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Ray served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960. He worked for DuPont at several locations for 35 years before retiring in 2002. After retiring, Ray worked at H&H Truck and Trailer Repair alongside his son. He was a member of the Smyrna/Clayton Moose Lodge. Ray enjoyed visiting casinos, fishing, crabbing and boating and spending time with his wife.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Kay Hitchens; his children, Tammy Paige (Kenny) and Danny Hitchens (Lisa); his grandchildren, Justin (Gina), Danielle (Bobby), Brandi, Raymond (Whitney), and Colette (George); and 9 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm on Monday, April 1 at DANIELS & HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, 19709 where visitation will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Delaware Humane Association, 701 A. Street. Wilmington, DE 19801.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now