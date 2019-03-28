|
Ray D. Hitchens
Middletown - Ray, age 78, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Ray served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960. He worked for DuPont at several locations for 35 years before retiring in 2002. After retiring, Ray worked at H&H Truck and Trailer Repair alongside his son. He was a member of the Smyrna/Clayton Moose Lodge. Ray enjoyed visiting casinos, fishing, crabbing and boating and spending time with his wife.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Kay Hitchens; his children, Tammy Paige (Kenny) and Danny Hitchens (Lisa); his grandchildren, Justin (Gina), Danielle (Bobby), Brandi, Raymond (Whitney), and Colette (George); and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm on Monday, April 1 at DANIELS & HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, 19709 where visitation will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Delaware Humane Association, 701 A. Street. Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019