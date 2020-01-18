|
Ray J. Bryan, age 80, of The Villages, Florida received his final transfer on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice and is now serving on Eternal Patrol. He was born on April 29, 1939 in Lewes, Delaware to Arthur and Margaret Bryan. He graduated from Lewes High School in 1957 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. On January 1, 1964, he was appointed a trooper with the Delaware State Police and retired as Deputy Superintendent with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on January 1, 1984. During his tenure with the Delaware State Police, he attended Delaware Technical and Community College in Georgetown, Delaware and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Ray was a member of the Endeavor Lodge #17 in Milton, Delaware, the American Legion Post #347, and St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages, Florida. An avid golfer, Ray was proud of his two holes-in one. He spent many hours riding the roads on his Harley Davidson with his wife and they enjoyed many trips with the Gator 8. His favorite vacations were cruising to the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska and several golfing trips to Scotland. Ray J. had a larger than life personality with a contagious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. He had a kind word for everyone and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carlyn Clifton Bryan, and his sister, Donna Jean King, both of The Villages, Florida; his niece, Jennifer Sarik, his nephew, Jonathan Sarik (Danielle), and great-niece, Elise; the extensive and loving Clifton Family, and his beloved dog, Bogey.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, The Villages, Florida. There will be a Memorial Service in Delaware at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's memory to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Florida 32162, or Lake County Animal Shelter, 28123 County Road 561, Tavares, Florida 32778.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020