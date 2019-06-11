Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1414 North King Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Barkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond "Pat" Barkley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond "Pat" Barkley Obituary
Raymond "Pat" Barkley

Wilmington - Raymond Patrick (Pat) Barkley, age 87, of Wilmington, DE, died Friday, June 7, 2019. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carla (Jessen); his children, Patricia Simons (Robert), Teresa McLaughlin (Donald), Greg Barkley (Jill), Barbara Maynard (Danny), and Dan Barkley (Kim); eight grandchildren, Carla Simons Russo, Ian and Kyle McLaughlin, Sierra Barkley, Dan Maynard, Michael, Ryan and Caitlin Barkley; and two great-granddaughters. Pat is also survived by his brother, Mike Barkley (Mary) of Shoreview, MN.

Born in Pipestone, MN to Marie (Meehan) and Ray Barkley, Pat grew up in nearby Trosky and often spoke of his one-room country schoolhouse beginnings. He went to Trinity High School in Sioux City, IA. He studied at College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, where he excelled in track and cross country. He graduated with a BS in Chemistry in 1953. Prior to graduate school, Pat earned the rank of 1st Lt. in the USAF and served as a communications officer in Japan. Pat then attended the University of Nebraska -Lincoln, earning a MS and PhD, both in Organic Chemistry. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, Phi Lambda Upsilon (National Honorary Chemical Society) and Sigma Xi (Scientific Research Honor Society). While at the university Pat developed his passion for BIG RED Husker football.

Pat's career with the DuPont Company spanned over 30 years and included work in polymer and fiber technology and patent law. He retired as a Patent Associate. Pat valued his Catholic faith and was instrumental in the preservation of the Latin Mass in Wilmington. Education was also very important to him and he took pride in providing strong educational foundations for his children. Book collecting, WWII history, reading and attending antique auctions were among Pat's favorite leisure activities.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13 from 5 PM to 7 PM at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. A Latin Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 14 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1414 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Burial will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19807. Memorial donations may be made to the (PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, specify "Delaware Chapter" in the memo line; www.alz.org/tributes). To offer condolences, visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 11 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now