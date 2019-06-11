|
|
Raymond "Pat" Barkley
Wilmington - Raymond Patrick (Pat) Barkley, age 87, of Wilmington, DE, died Friday, June 7, 2019. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carla (Jessen); his children, Patricia Simons (Robert), Teresa McLaughlin (Donald), Greg Barkley (Jill), Barbara Maynard (Danny), and Dan Barkley (Kim); eight grandchildren, Carla Simons Russo, Ian and Kyle McLaughlin, Sierra Barkley, Dan Maynard, Michael, Ryan and Caitlin Barkley; and two great-granddaughters. Pat is also survived by his brother, Mike Barkley (Mary) of Shoreview, MN.
Born in Pipestone, MN to Marie (Meehan) and Ray Barkley, Pat grew up in nearby Trosky and often spoke of his one-room country schoolhouse beginnings. He went to Trinity High School in Sioux City, IA. He studied at College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, where he excelled in track and cross country. He graduated with a BS in Chemistry in 1953. Prior to graduate school, Pat earned the rank of 1st Lt. in the USAF and served as a communications officer in Japan. Pat then attended the University of Nebraska -Lincoln, earning a MS and PhD, both in Organic Chemistry. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, Phi Lambda Upsilon (National Honorary Chemical Society) and Sigma Xi (Scientific Research Honor Society). While at the university Pat developed his passion for BIG RED Husker football.
Pat's career with the DuPont Company spanned over 30 years and included work in polymer and fiber technology and patent law. He retired as a Patent Associate. Pat valued his Catholic faith and was instrumental in the preservation of the Latin Mass in Wilmington. Education was also very important to him and he took pride in providing strong educational foundations for his children. Book collecting, WWII history, reading and attending antique auctions were among Pat's favorite leisure activities.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13 from 5 PM to 7 PM at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. A Latin Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 14 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1414 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Burial will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19807. Memorial donations may be made to the (PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, specify "Delaware Chapter" in the memo line; www.alz.org/tributes). To offer condolences, visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 11 to June 13, 2019