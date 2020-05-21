Raymond "ROC" Carlock



(5/26/68 - 4/20/20)



A troubled soul with an untimely sad death. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Raymond was an Operating Engineer with Local 68 for 11 years. "ROC" worked 9 years at Duffers Mill in Chichester, PA as head of security. "ROC" honored the military, he organized fundraisers for Veterans despite never being in the military. Ray is coming back home to NJ. Ray leaves behind many good friends and a loving ex wife Susan Carlock of 12 years. Due to lockdown, unfortunately, there will be no services. All donations to Fisher House.



Cremation Service



of Delaware









