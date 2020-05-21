Raymond "Roc" Carlock
1968 - 2020
Raymond "ROC" Carlock

(5/26/68 - 4/20/20)

A troubled soul with an untimely sad death. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Raymond was an Operating Engineer with Local 68 for 11 years. "ROC" worked 9 years at Duffers Mill in Chichester, PA as head of security. "ROC" honored the military, he organized fundraisers for Veterans despite never being in the military. Ray is coming back home to NJ. Ray leaves behind many good friends and a loving ex wife Susan Carlock of 12 years. Due to lockdown, unfortunately, there will be no services. All donations to Fisher House.

Cremation Service

of Delaware




Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
May 20, 2020
Going home now.
May you Rest In Peace
my dear husband
Susan Carlock
Family
