Raymond Charles Colton
Raymond Charles Colton

Raymond Charles Colton went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020 at the age of 59. Raymond was a precious soul with a heart of gold and an excellent sense of humor, he had the gift of making people laugh. He will be greatly missed.

He was the beloved brother of Donna Adam and Woody Mantyla: and an uncle to Henry Adam, Stephen Adam and Nicholas and Lori Mantyla.

A grave side service will be held at 12:30 on Thursday, November. 12, 2020 at Henlopen Memorial Park in the Veterans Garden.

Arrangements by Pippen Funeral Home




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Henlopen Memorial Park in the Veterans Garden
