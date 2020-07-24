Raymond D. Stacey
Wilmington - Raymond D. Stacey, age 76, peacefully passed away with his wife and children by his side on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a short battle with leukemia. He was born in West Virginia on December 8, 1943, and moved to Delaware in 1959. He worked for 15 years each at Electric Hose & Rubber, Hagley Museum, and Delmarva Power where he retired in 2007. Raymond was a salt of the earth man, tough and strong with a kind soul dedicated to God. He was a committed and loving husband and father who was always there for his family and friends. He enjoyed deer hunting, wood working, blue grass, teaching Sunday school and most of all, time with his family.
Raymond is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Mildred C. Stacey, whom he married after a two month courtship in the summer of 1966. He is also survived by his son, David Raymond Stacey (Blake) of New Castle, DE; and daughter, Nichole Stacey Kleinert (Michael) of Hockessin, DE.
Private Christian service & burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Please send condolences to Mildred Stacey P.O. Box 12085 Wilmington, DE 19850. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459