Raymond D. "Doug" Woods
Pike Creek - Raymond D. "Doug" Woods of Pike Creek passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Clinton A. Woods and Mary Catherine Minter. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Tracey A. Woods. Doug retired as a corporate pilot in the role of Captain. He flew all over the world and logged over 15,000 flight hours during his remarkable career. He received several certifications and was able to fly many different aircraft during his profession. However, his favorite was the Lockheed Jetstar 731 saying it was like, "putting on an old pair of shoes".
Doug leaves behind his sister, Vivian A. Creasy of Perry Hall, Maryland and his two sons Charles C. Woods of Wilmington and Justin D. Woods of Catonsville, Maryland and his wife Kylene, and a granddaughter Rosie J. Woods whom he adored. He has three daughters from a previous marriage, Anita M. Macek (deceased), Constance H. Macek, and Sherrie M. Stakis both of Baltimore and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 7-9:00 PM at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808. Friends are welcome to attend a viewing Saturday morning from 9-10:00 AM followed by a celebration service at 10:00 AM at Marshallton United Methodist Church, 1105 Stanton Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Marshallton United Methodist Church, 1105 Stanton Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019