Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer A.M.E. Church
68 Woodstock Farm Lane
Chesapeake City, MD
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer A.M.E. Church
68 Woodstock Farm Lane
Chesapeake City, MD
Interment
Following Services
Bohemia Manor Cemetery
Chesapeake City, MD
Raymond E. Raison, Sr.

Chesapeake City, MD - Raymond E. Raison, Sr., age 89, of Chesapeake City, MD departed this life March 7, 2019 at his residence.

His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am, Friday, March 15th, at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, 68 Woodstock Farm Lane, Chesapeake City, MD, where viewing will be from 9:00-11:00 am. Interment immediately following services at Bohemia Manor Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at

www.lisascottfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
