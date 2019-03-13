|
|
Raymond E. Raison, Sr.
Chesapeake City, MD - Raymond E. Raison, Sr., age 89, of Chesapeake City, MD departed this life March 7, 2019 at his residence.
His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am, Friday, March 15th, at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, 68 Woodstock Farm Lane, Chesapeake City, MD, where viewing will be from 9:00-11:00 am. Interment immediately following services at Bohemia Manor Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at
www.lisascottfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019