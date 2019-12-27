Resources
Raymond E. Stapleford Jr.

Raymond E. Stapleford Jr. Obituary
Raymond E. Stapleford, Jr.

Wilmington - Raymond E. Stapleford, Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully, at his home, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

A visitation will be held beginning at 12 noon, on Friday January 3, at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1700 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a memorial service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be held privately.

For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
