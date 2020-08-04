Raymond F. Jeffery
Wilmington - Raymond F. (Ciafre) Jeffery, age 83, of Wilmington, DE passed away on July 30, 2020 in Virginia Beach. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9:30 -11 AM with service at 11 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. Covid-19 regulations require face masks, social distancing, and occupancy restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in Ray's memory to Keep America Great. For full obituary or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
