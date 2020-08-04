1/1
Raymond F. Jeffery
1937 - 2020
Raymond F. Jeffery

Wilmington - Raymond F. (Ciafre) Jeffery, age 83, of Wilmington, DE passed away on July 30, 2020 in Virginia Beach. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9:30 -11 AM with service at 11 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. Covid-19 regulations require face masks, social distancing, and occupancy restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in Ray's memory to Keep America Great. For full obituary or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
