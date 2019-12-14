|
Raymond Francis Lewis, II
Hockessin - Raymond Francis Lewis, II, age 89, of Hockessin, DE, passed away on Thursday, December 12. He was born in New Orleans, LA to the late Raymond F. Lewis and the late Florence Jackson Lewis.
Ray graduated from Sanford School, class of 1949. He then proudly served his country in Korea as a United States Army 2nd Lt. Just before leaving for Korea, he met Frances Lane of Wilmington, DE and, after 10 days, knew she was the love of his life. They recently celebrated their 66th Anniversary. After Korea, Ray attended and graduated from the University of Delaware where he earned a Bachelor's degree and two Master's degrees.
As an art educator for 38 years, Ray taught the last 20 at Dickinson High School, where he was fondly known as "Uncle Ray". After retiring in 1990, he joyfully taught photography and ceramics at the New Castle County Art Studio in Marshallton.
Ray was a long-time member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry and as a Lay Reader and Communion Assistant.
Ray shared his love of life with family and friends. He and Fran enjoyed entertaining in their lovely home that Ray built in Hockessin; his eggnog and gumbo were legendary. While Ray loved to travel, he loved nothing better than sailing and crabbing on the Chester River or drinking a G & T on the happy hour deck in Emerald Isle.
He is survived by his wife Fran, his daughters Kristen Forehand and Jessica Lewis Welch, his sons-in-law Troy Forehand and Matt Mowrer, and his grandchildren Craig Forehand, fiancé Meri Bernard, and Kate Forehand, fiancé Jack Fillenwarth.
A visitation will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday, December 19th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2800 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Friday, December 20, with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. and a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Ray's memory to Delaware Hospice or to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Special thanks to Delaware Hospice for their compassionate care. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019