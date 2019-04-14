Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Rd.
Newark, DE
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Rd.
Newark, DE
Raymond H. Swift


Hockessin - Raymond H. Swift, age 74, of Hockessin, DE, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Chadds Ford, PA, to the late Bayard and Edith Swift. Ray loved to fish and was an excellent carpenter. He worked with his brother for over 30 years in excavating and hauling.

Besides his parents, Ray is predeceased by 3 brothers: Bayard Jr., Gilbert and Gorman Sr.; 2 sisters, Marie Proud and Olivia Miller; and his longtime companion, Linda Adkins. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Swift (Dottie) of Yorklyn; his sister with whom he lived, Barbara Greer (Terry) of Hockessin; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be sadly missed by his little furry companion, Mealey.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 10:30 AM -12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Ray's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital for the compassion and care that was given to Ray and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 100, Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
