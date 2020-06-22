Raymond J. Carr, III
Wilmington - Raymond J. Carr, III, age 32, of Wilmington, DE passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020. Born in Glen Mills, PA, to Raymond Jr. and Coleen (Mihalik) Carr, he was raised in Wilmington, DE. Ray was a 2005 graduate of Concord H.S., a 2010 graduate in Exercise Physiology of the University of Delaware, and 2014 graduate of Lynchburg College, VA with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. He was employed by Precision Performance Physical Therapy in Garnet Valley as a highly-skilled, caring physical therapist.
Ray loved the ocean, especially fishing with his dad. The quiet one with the famous comebacks, Ray entertained countless friends and family members, surprising them with his quick wit. He loved spending time at the beach, especially fishing at Assateague Island -- sometimes even catching a few. A sports enthusiast, Ray loved Notre Dame, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Sixers, and golfing.
He was as selfless as he was genuine, and he will be deeply missed by his friends, family and patients. Ray is survived by his parents, Raymond and Coleen Carr; his sisters, Kelly and Jillian Carr; his paternal grandmother, Shirley A. Carr and maternal grandmother, Patricia Sprague and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA 19060. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington DE 19807. Interment will follow at 12:30 PM at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Route 130 North, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. Donations can be made in Ray's memory to the American Heart Association ( www.heart.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting ( www.paganofuneralhome.com).
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.