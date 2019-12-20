|
|
Raymond "Ray" J. Elia
Glen Mills -
Raymond "Ray" J. Elia of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, aged 94, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. His obituary is available at chandlerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/.
Immediate family will hold a private service. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of (Ray's) Life on Saturday, January 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cardinal Clubhouse, 500 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Please RSVP by calling 302-244-5523 no later than January 11.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to or the Resident Care Fund, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342, benefitting senior residents who can no longer afford care.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019