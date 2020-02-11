|
|
Raymond P. Naton
Wilmington - Raymond Peter Naton passed away in Bonita Springs, Florida on January 12, 2020. Beloved husband, father, brother and patriarch of his family, Ray was born in 1936 to Peter and Katherine Naton in Queens, New York. He attended St. Michael's College and then served in the U.S. Air Force for 13 years. Returning to civilian life, Ray moved to Wilmington, DE, where he met his wife, Ruth. He worked in the paper industry for the next 30 years, while he and Ruth raised their family.
After retiring in 1999, Ray and Ruth traveled throughout the world, covering every continent and split their time between Florida and Delaware.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Ruth, his three children, Michaela Naton Johnson (Thad), Erik Naton (Tanya), and Kristina Naton Duff (Andrew), seven grandchildren, his sister, Cathy Klocko, and his large extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's memory to the Ministry of Caring, Inc., 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 (www.ministryofcaring.org). To send online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 23, 2020