Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Raymond "Ray Ray" Snedeker

Raymond "Ray Ray" Snedeker Obituary
Raymond "Ray Ray" Snedeker

Smyrna - Raymond George "Ray Ray" Snedeker, age 49, of Smyrna, DE, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, from 1-2 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Ray Ray's life at 2 PM. Burial will be private.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019
