Raymond "Ray Ray" Snedeker
Smyrna - Raymond George "Ray Ray" Snedeker, age 49, of Smyrna, DE, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, from 1-2 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Ray Ray's life at 2 PM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019