Raymond Thomas Birmingham
Hockessin - It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Raymond Thomas Birmingham, beloved husband, father, and grandfather on Saturday December 14, 2019 in Hockessin, Delaware. He was 74 years old.
A resident of Newark, Delaware and formerly of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, he was a 1964 graduate of Ridley Township High School in Ridley, Pa. He was a member of the football team as well as the track team.
After graduating, he began working for Local 802 at Sun Ship as a boilermaker and welder and in1978, Ray joined the Boilermakers Local 13 Union. His career spanned over 40 years in his trade where he worked in ship building, oil refineries and nuclear facilities.
Ray was a 32 Degree Master Mason at Lucius Scott Lodge in Chester, Pa. He was also a member of the Knights Templar in Philadelphia. In his leisure time he enjoyed taking cruises with his wife that took them to such beautiful locations as Bermuda, the Caribbean, New England, and Canada. He loved spending time with his family and especially his four grandchildren. He made sure to never miss one of their many musical productions or theatrical performances.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Birmingham, brother John Birmingham, and sister Margaret Habbart. He is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years, Marilyn A. Birmingham (nee Manley), daughter Lisa B. Freeze (Robert), daughter Kerrie A. Morrison (J. Burke), grandchildren Meghan and Ryan Freeze and Max and Molly Morrison, as well as his brother Michael Birmingham (Mary).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 12:30pm at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Family and friends may call at 11:30 am.
For online condolences, please visit
www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019