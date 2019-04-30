Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond Walter Smith III

New Castle - Raymond Walter Smith III, age 44, of New Castle, DE, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on October 19, 1974, he was the son of Raymond Walter and Margaret Ann (Hartnett) Smith, Jr. Raymond worked for Waste Industries as a sanitary trash remover.

An avid football fan, you could always find Raymond watching and cheering on his favorite team, the NY Giants. He loved cooking barbecue for his family and friends and you never left with an empty stomach. Raymond enjoyed relaxing with his cherished Labrador, Jake.

He is survived by his parents, Raymond and Margaret; sons, Daniel J. Fague and Bailey P. Smith; sisters, Margaret Arnold (Tim) and Karen Macdonald (Rob); longtime girlfriend of 8 years, Susan Cecelia; and many nephews and cousins.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Raymond's memory to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A. Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
