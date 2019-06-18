|
|
Reba "Darlene" Frederick (Hitchcock)
Newark - Reba "Darlene" Hitchcock Frederick, age 57, of Newark, DE, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Darlene was a loving, compassionate woman who had a heart of gold. Her family and friends knew she would be there for them if they needed a listening ear or anything. Darlene loved riding her Harley and spending time with the grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing, dancing, and listening to Southern Rock. Darlene will be dearly missed.
Darlene is survived by her son, Robert Hollada Jr. (April); daughters, Desiree Frederick (Matt) and Jessica Frederick; grandchildren: Julia, Casey, Alexya, Ameilia, Dorian, and Robbie; mother, Margaret Hitchcock; sister, Peggy Hitchcock; and brothers: Marvin, Dupont, and Steven Hitchcock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Frederick; father, Marshall Hitchcock, Sr.; and brother, Marshall Hitchcock, Jr.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Darlene's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on June 18, 2019