Rebecca "Becky" Capano
Wilmington - Rebecca "Becky" Capano", age 72, loving wife of Mario B. Capano, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1947 in Wilmington, DE, to the late Francis R. Kempski and Ruth V. Thomas, the first of six daughters, who shared many wonderful memories growing up She attended St. Elizabeth's and St. Paul's grade schools then went on to graduate from Wilmington High School in 1965. She began her 40-year career in accounting at Rose & Kupferman, CPA, then moving on to Pano Development Inc. As much as she loved working, her passion was in cooking and entertaining for the many friends and family that came every weekend to the "Beach House" to enjoy her home cooked buffet dinners and to celebrate birthdays and holidays. Boating came natural to her; she loved making trips up the Lewes/Rehoboth Canal to Lewes where she enjoyed the seafood and dining with friends. Her love of music led her to relax to the smooth sounds at the yearly Jazz Festivals in Rehoboth Beach. Her favorite holiday was St. Patty's Day, where she always displayed her Irish heritage at the "Parade on the Avenue" in Delray Beach, Fl., with Mario and a few sisters and nieces always by her side. She and Mario enjoyed spending the winters in Delray Beach relaxing and socializing with family and friends. She traveled to places like Key West and Cancun, but her heart was always in St. John, V.I., vacationing there often, she truly loved the carefree island life. Of her many talents, she had that magic touch in decorating, transforming any room into a work of art. Watching the Philadelphia Eagles was another favorite pass time. She took great pleasure in planning and preparing the family feasts every Christmas and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Becky was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her Sister Barbara Otley and Stepson, Michael Capano, Sr. She is survived by her devoted husband of 25 years, Mario B. Capano, her Son, Robert W. Wright, her Sisters, Lori Manista (Jimmy), Theresa Silva (Angel), Maria Kempski, Virginia Hobson and Sandra Perez (Jose). Also Brother-in-Laws, Joseph Capano (Marilee) and Frank Capano (Michelle), Sister-in-Laws, Rose Kokoszka (Mike) and Joy Capano (Dennis), Step-Daughter Nicole Csoltko, Daughter-in-Law Amber Capano, Grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany, Alicia, Michael, Amanda, Kelly, Percy and Carter and Great-Grandchildren, Zayden, Domenico and Angelina, as well as Uncle Robert Thomas and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Salvation Army at (give.salvationarmyusa.org) or the Limen House, 600 W. 10th St. Wilmington, DE 19801.
The Funeral Services will be held privately. To send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.