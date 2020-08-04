Rebecca "Becca" Garner



Newark - Rebecca (Jerominski) Garner, age 44, passed away in her sleep on July 30, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, DE, the youngest daughter of the late John E. and Margaret (Toomey) Jerominski.



Becca is survived by her husband of 16 years, William J. Garner, III; her beloved sons, William Jackson and Flynn Montgomery; sisters, Ann and Claire Jerominski; in-laws, William J. and Joyce L. Garner; Erin M. Garner; Scott and Carah Garner; nephews, Charlie and Eli; and a host of cousins and friends.



She will be remembered for her dedication to family, kindness, hilarious sense of humor, love of movies and above all, music.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7th from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Instead of flowers, register AND vote and/or have a tree planted in her memory.









