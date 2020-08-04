1/
Rebecca "Becca" Garner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca "Becca" Garner

Newark - Rebecca (Jerominski) Garner, age 44, passed away in her sleep on July 30, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, DE, the youngest daughter of the late John E. and Margaret (Toomey) Jerominski.

Becca is survived by her husband of 16 years, William J. Garner, III; her beloved sons, William Jackson and Flynn Montgomery; sisters, Ann and Claire Jerominski; in-laws, William J. and Joyce L. Garner; Erin M. Garner; Scott and Carah Garner; nephews, Charlie and Eli; and a host of cousins and friends.

She will be remembered for her dedication to family, kindness, hilarious sense of humor, love of movies and above all, music.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7th from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Instead of flowers, register AND vote and/or have a tree planted in her memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved