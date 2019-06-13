|
Rebecca Henderson
Wilmington - Rebecca Leigh Henderson, 46, died peacefully at home with her family after a brave battle with metastatic breast cancer. She cherished the visits of so many friends during her hospice time and they all commented on how her keen sense of humor remained so sharp.
Becky loved her family and friends, but particularly her two daughters whom she enjoyed taking on adventures and then posting their photos to share with others. She was a graduate of Brandywine High School and the University of Richmond. Upon graduation from college, she taught eighth grade science at Kirk Middle School. The past three years she taught Biology at Glasgow High School. She enjoyed her fellow teachers and interacting with the students who showed their love through notes to her during her illness.
Becky particularly loved the weeks her extended family spent in Ocean City, New Jersey. She enjoyed everything about being at the shore, but particularly that everyone was together. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church since she was five years old and was very involved in the church. She was also a co-leader of a Girl Scout troop.
Becky is survived by her parents, Steve and Paula Henderson; her sister, Kate Caldwell (David) and their children Selby and Claire; her daughters, Ginger and Lilah DeLussey; and her aunt Sandra Selby.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1120 Darley Road Wilmington, DE 19810 at 10 AM Saturday, June 15. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or the GOFUNDME account for her children's education. For online condolences visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 13, 2019