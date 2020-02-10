|
Rebecca l. Orzechowski
Newark - Rebecca Lynn (Hood) Orzechowski, born December 2, 1982, passed from this life on February 8, 2020 at home, surrounded by love.
Becky was daughter to Robin Crookshanks Hood (Billy) and Earl R. Hood, Sr., granddaughter of Dorothy Crookshanks (deceased). She grew up in Newark, DE and after graduating from Glasgow High School (2001), worked in the PT field for 16 years. Her care and concern for patients was inspiring.
Becky and her husband, Tommy married in 2012. Some of her happiest times were spent with Tommy boating and fishing, and she was very proud to out-fish her brother-in-law, Chris! The ocean was her "Happy Place".
To meet Becky was to never forget her. She loved her life and making others genuinely feel good about themselves. During her years in treatment, she found joy in the love of her family and friends and selflessly put others before herself. Her laugh and smile were infectious.
Becky is survived and will be sorely missed by her beloved husband, Tommy and their precious dog-kids, Lady and Finn. Also survived by siblings Kim Hood Griffith, Earl Hood, Jr. (Chrissy), Maggie Hood Howe (Tres Boyd), Daniel (Heather) Hood, and soul-sister Katie Craig, with whom she shares an unbreakable bond. Her numerous nieces and nephews include Alex and Andrew Griffith, Grace, Carly and Brody Hood, Averi Howe, and Daniel and Olivia Hood. Also, brother-in-law Ted (deceased), Cecilia and their children Christine, Michele, Robert, Edward, and Nicole Orzechowski, grand nieces McKinley and Briella, and nieces Alexis and Heather.
A funeral service will be held at the CORLETO-LATINA FAMILY CENTER 807 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE 19805 on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at 12:30 PM Friends may visit with the family starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held privately
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804, in Becky O's memory.
To offer condolences, visit: [email protected]
302-652-6642
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020