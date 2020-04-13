|
|
Rebecca L. Smith
Hockessin - Rebecca L. Smith, 73, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Rebecca was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1947, daughter of the late Ralph and Ida (Kearns) Wilson. She was employed as an office administrator with Astra Zeneca. Retired since 1994, she treasured her work friends who remained close and loyal. Rebecca enjoyed cooking, bowling and cross stitch. She cherished time spent traveling, playing and laughing with her beloved family. Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Lisa Mazur and husband, Todd, Paula Bairstow and husband, Chris; her five grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Erin, Stephen and Matthew; and her brother, Edward Wilson.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately at a future date in Monroeville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rebecca may be made to , c/o , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 ().
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020