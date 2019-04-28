|
Rebecca Pool Button
Hockessin -
Rebecca Pool Button died on Thursday, April 25, in her home at Cokesbury Village, Hockessin. She was nearly 97 years old.
Mrs. Button, a native of Wilmington, was an active volunteer at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, leading a popular class on current events for over 20 years, from the early 1990s.
She served as a Magistrate in New Castle County for a six-year term, 1977-83.
Rebecca Brady Pool was born at the old Wilmington Homeopathic Hospital, the first of three daughters of Jefferson and Grace Pool. She attended schools in Wilmington and was a graduate of the University of Delaware. After college, she was a reporter at the Wilmington News Journal, where she met her husband, the late Daniel E. Button. They were married at Old Swedes Church in May 1945.
Mrs. Button moved from Newark to Albany, New York in 1952. There she was an active community leader in public education and civil rights, while raising five children. She became a newspaper columnist, contributing to the Albany Times-Union.
Mrs. Button returned to Newark in 1969, and later moved to Middletown, before arriving at Cokesbury in 1997. In her eighties, she authored five novels.
Rebecca Button is survived by son Daniel E. Button, Jr., of Bushnell, Florida; daughters Mary B. Hopkins, of Newark, Sarah B. White of Williamstown, Mass., and Nancy B. Nathan, of Bethesda, Md., seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She will be interred at Old St. Anne's, Middletown, next to her son, Jefferson F. Button, who died in 1986.
A memorial service will be held at Cokesbury Village on May 4th at 2:00 pm.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019