Rebekah Fedele D.M.D.
West Chester, PA - Rebekah Fedele D.M.D., age 52, of West Chester, PA and formerly of Greenville, DE passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home with her husband beside her.
Rebekah was born in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Adelchi E. Fedele D.D.S. and Virginia Manganaro Fedele. She graduated from A.I.duPont High School in 1986 and Temple University School of Dentistry in 1995.
Bekah was a dentist at her dental practice on Limestone Road from 1996 to 2020. She was a member of the Delaware State Dental Society and the American Dental Association.
Bekah enjoyed equestrian activities both as a participant and as a spectator.
Bekah is survived by her husband, Alan Trimble, her brothers; Barney Fedele of Greenville, DE, Jody Fedele and Jon Fedele of Los Angeles, CA, her step-children; Benjamin Trimble of Newark, DE, Jacob Trimble of Colorado Springs, CO and Samantha Trimble of Colorado Springs, CO. In addition, she is survived by her beloved cats, Meep, Baby and Dum-Dum.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held once the pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bekah's memory to Alley Cat Allies (www.alleycat.org), Brandywine Valley SPCA (www.bvspca.org) or Good Fellowship Ambulance Club, 600 Montgomery Ave., West Chester, PA 19380.
For online condolences, visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.