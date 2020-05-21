Rector Bowlin
1945 - 2020
Rector Bowlin

Newark - Rector Bowlin of Newark, DE, age 75, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Rector was born on March 13, 1945 in Sneadsville, TN.

Services for Rector will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Service
10:00 - 10:30 AM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
MAY
28
Burial
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
