Rector Bowlin
Newark - Rector Bowlin of Newark, DE, age 75, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Rector was born on March 13, 1945 in Sneadsville, TN.
Services for Rector will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Newark - Rector Bowlin of Newark, DE, age 75, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Rector was born on March 13, 1945 in Sneadsville, TN.
Services for Rector will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.