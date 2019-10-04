Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reda Beer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reda B. Beer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reda B. Beer Obituary
Reda B. Beer

Wilmington -

Reda B. Beer, age 81, passed away peacefully at the Wilmington Hospital on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother, and lived a long and happy life.

She is survived by her loving husband Gene, sister Beverly, two sons, George and Jay, two grandsons, Austin and Andrew, and loyal grand dog, Chloe.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Chandler Funeral Homes, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Reda's name may be made to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now