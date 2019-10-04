|
|
Reda B. Beer
Wilmington -
Reda B. Beer, age 81, passed away peacefully at the Wilmington Hospital on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother, and lived a long and happy life.
She is survived by her loving husband Gene, sister Beverly, two sons, George and Jay, two grandsons, Austin and Andrew, and loyal grand dog, Chloe.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Chandler Funeral Homes, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Reda's name may be made to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019