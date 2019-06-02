Dr. Regina Giannone-Tyler, Ed.D. "Queenie"



Newark - Dr. Regina Giannone-Tyler, age 66, lovingly known by her family as "Queenie", passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 31, 2019. Born in Wilmington, Regina was the daughter of the late Carmella (Cicatelli) and Angelo Giannone. Regina graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1970 and went on to study at the Philadelphia Academy of Music, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Wilmington University in 1976. She went on to earn a Master of Science in Psychology and Theology from Neumann College in May of 1990 and received her Doctorate of Education in Innovation and Leadership from Wilmington University in January of 2016.



Regina was a gifted grief counselor, helping many families who struggled with loss for over 40 years. She traveled to Oklahoma City in 1995 to counsel survivors of the tragic bombings, supervised the bereavement departments of many local hospices throughout Delaware, and was the grief counselor of Mealey Funeral Homes for over 17 years from 2002 until the present. Regina was a professor of Psychology who developed many new courses in grief and bereavement at Wilmington University, where she taught and worked in Admissions from 1999 until the present. She also hosted a radio show on WDEL, where she would take calls and counsel listeners on their grief and loss journeys. Regina was also a cantor for the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington at St. Elizabeth Church for over 40 years. Recently, Regina was the recipient of the Community Hero Award from WJBR.



In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her brother, Francis Giannone in 1991.



Regina is survived by her husband of 43 years, George Tyler; her daughters, Carriann Tyler-Vandzura of Wilmington, DE and Aubrey Tyler Rogers, and her husband, Daniel, of Hockessin, DE; her grandchildren, Emma, Natalie, and Angelo; her sister-in-laws, Patricia Giannone and Kathryn Giannone; her niece, Alberta Peronti and her husband, Joseph; and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews who have stood by her throughout her illness.



The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care during Regina's final but courageous final weeks.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 5th, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday June 6th, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 809 S. Broom St. Wilmington, DE 19805. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Holy Angels Catholic School, 82 Possum Park Rd. Newark, DE 19711. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal from June 2 to June 5, 2019