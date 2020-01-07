|
|
Regina Llewellyn
Severna Park - Regina Llewellyn, age 86, of Severna Park, MD, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late William and Anna Mae (Copes) Hedrick.
Regina was a graduate of Conrad High School, and after marrying US Air Force Veteran, James Llewellyn, Sr., she dedicated her life to raising their family, as they moved around the country and the world given James' service.
She was very creative and crafty and adored animals. She also volunteered her time to various events and groups during her children's younger years.
Regina is survived by her children, Jim Llewellyn, Jr. (Ginny), Patty Llewellyn, and Cindy King (Frank); her grandchildren, Rhett, Jackie and Jess; her siblings, Peggy Van Dyke, Jackie Flester, Bernadette Szczepanek, and James Hedrick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; and her brother, Bill Hedrick.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:30am. Interment will be held in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Regina's family suggests making a contribution to your favorite local animal charity.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020