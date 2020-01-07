Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Llewellyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Llewellyn


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Llewellyn Obituary
Regina Llewellyn

Severna Park - Regina Llewellyn, age 86, of Severna Park, MD, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late William and Anna Mae (Copes) Hedrick.

Regina was a graduate of Conrad High School, and after marrying US Air Force Veteran, James Llewellyn, Sr., she dedicated her life to raising their family, as they moved around the country and the world given James' service.

She was very creative and crafty and adored animals. She also volunteered her time to various events and groups during her children's younger years.

Regina is survived by her children, Jim Llewellyn, Jr. (Ginny), Patty Llewellyn, and Cindy King (Frank); her grandchildren, Rhett, Jackie and Jess; her siblings, Peggy Van Dyke, Jackie Flester, Bernadette Szczepanek, and James Hedrick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; and her brother, Bill Hedrick.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:30am. Interment will be held in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Regina's family suggests making a contribution to your favorite local animal charity.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -