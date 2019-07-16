Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation Beth Emeth
300 W. Lea Boulevard
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Congregation Beth Emeth
300 W. Lea Boulevard
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Miller


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Miller Obituary
Regina Miller

Wilmington - Age 91, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Born June 16, 1928 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late John and Fannie (nee Podolsky) Green. A lifelong Wilmingtonian, Regina was an active member of Congregation Beth Emeth, where she volunteered and was a member of the choir. An avid bowler and golfer in her younger days, she was a course marshall for the McDonald's LPGA Championship for 18 years. For over 50 years, Regina worked for the Reissman and Zutz Insurance Agencies. She was known and loved by her family for her warmth, sense of humor, and smile.

Preceded in death by her husband, Seymour Miller; and brother, Paul Green; she is survived by her children, Jim Miller (Judy), Shelley Silber (Bob), and Carol Simpson (Dick); grandchildren, Talia Miller (Erik Rooney), Emily Miller, Jenni Chalmers (Robin), and Steven Silber; and great-grandchild, Maddie Chalmers.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17 also at Congregation Beth Emeth. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or the Paul Green Memorial Fund at the Bernard and Ruth Siegel Jewish Community Center, 101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now