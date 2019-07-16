|
Regina Miller
Wilmington - Age 91, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Born June 16, 1928 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late John and Fannie (nee Podolsky) Green. A lifelong Wilmingtonian, Regina was an active member of Congregation Beth Emeth, where she volunteered and was a member of the choir. An avid bowler and golfer in her younger days, she was a course marshall for the McDonald's LPGA Championship for 18 years. For over 50 years, Regina worked for the Reissman and Zutz Insurance Agencies. She was known and loved by her family for her warmth, sense of humor, and smile.
Preceded in death by her husband, Seymour Miller; and brother, Paul Green; she is survived by her children, Jim Miller (Judy), Shelley Silber (Bob), and Carol Simpson (Dick); grandchildren, Talia Miller (Erik Rooney), Emily Miller, Jenni Chalmers (Robin), and Steven Silber; and great-grandchild, Maddie Chalmers.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17 also at Congregation Beth Emeth. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or the Paul Green Memorial Fund at the Bernard and Ruth Siegel Jewish Community Center, 101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
