Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mother Union AME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Mother Union AME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother Union AME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
Reginald H. Sims Obituary
Reginald H. Sims

Wilmington - Reginald H. Sims departed this life on February 12, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice Unit at Christiana Hospital.

He was preceded in death by one son and leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, one brother, five grandchildren, one daughter-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Homegoing Celebration will be held February 21, 2019 at Mother Union AME Church, 701 E. 5th St., Wilmington, DE 19801. Viewing: 8:00-10:00 AM; Monday Club Ceremony: 9:30 AM; Service 10:00 AM.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home.

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
