Relva P. Reign
Hockessin - Relva P. Reign, age 97, of Cokesbury Village passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Born in Pin Hook, NC, Relva was 12th of 13 children of the late James and Della (Hollingsworth) Pierce. After moving from Pin Hook to Richmond, VA, she met the love of her life and future husband, Bill, on a blind date. Relva and Bill eventually settled in Wilmington, where she enjoyed staying at home to raise her two children, Margo and Howard. Relva was a longtime member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and was a member of the Women's Association.
Relva will be remembered for her loving and faithful spirit, as well as a loyal friend. She was truly a caregiver who was always there to help anyone in need, especially her family.
Relva is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, William H. Reign; her daughter, Margo J. Reign; her son Howard L. Reign; her brother, Russell Pierce; her sisters-in-law, Janet Upton and Genie Comegys; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and 11 of her 12 siblings.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 AM on Friday, June 7 at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 701 S. Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19804, where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church or Hospice at Acts Delaware, 726 Loveville Road, Suite 3000, Hockessin, DE19707.
Published in The News Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019