Renee J. Brams
Renee J. Brams of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away suddenly, March 30, 2020, at age 87. She was the devoted wife of Richard, who survives her.
She is also survived by her sons Jonathan (Kani) of Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, and Robert (Kimberley) of Bethesda, Maryland; grandchildren Lucy Solinsky (Jon), Samuel, Jacob, Garrett, Nathaniel, and Taylor; and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Claire.
Renee was born September 28, 1932, in Philadelphia, the only child of Martin Jacobs and Bertha Solomon Jacobs. Renee earned a high school diploma from Girls High School and a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania, both in Philadelphia.
Renee married Richard in Philadelphia in 1955. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Montclair, New Jersey, before moving to Dover, Delaware for Richard's stint in the US Air Force, and then to Wilmington, Delaware, where she and Richard raised their sons.
After Richard practiced as a family doctor in a partnership in Wilmington for several years, he opened his own practice limited to allergy. Renee served as the practice's office manager from its opening in 1967 to their retirement in 1996. She became expert in bookkeeping and insurance claims and ably represented the practice as its first contact for patients.
After their retirement, Renee and Richard moved to Naples, Florida, where they lived year-round until 2010. They then moved to Maryland to be closer to their sons, first to North Bethesda, and, a few years later, to Gaithersburg.
Renee enjoyed reading, travel, movies and theater, sports on TV, music, pets, phone calls with friends and family, and, most of all, her love and companionship with Richard.
In 1989 Renee was disabled by Multiple Sclerosis. For the rest of her life she relied on a scooter for mobility. Transfers between the scooter and chairs and beds were difficult, but she had no choice but to make those transfers many times a day.
In one aspect the disease was merciful: Renee could still think and speak clearly. She remained as kind, loving, and supportive as ever, a testament to her strength and courage.
While funeral arrangements are private, the family plans to host an event celebrating Renee's life once the need for social distancing ends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider donating to Oligo Nation (www.oligonation.org). Renee and Richard's son, Robert, is fighting through and living with a brain tumor known as an Oligodendroglioma.
