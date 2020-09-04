Renée M. Troyan
Wilmington - Renée M. Troyan, age 96, a resident of Sunrise Senior Living in Wilmington, DE, passed away on September 2, 2020. Renée was raised in Mt. Carmel, PA. She was employed by both DuPont and the Hercules Company in Wilmington, DE before her retirement. In her free time, Renée enjoyed spending time bowling, reading, and utilizing her skills as a seamstress. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington, DE.
She was the daughter of Alex and Ellen Marchinski, wife of the late Myron Troyan, and sister of the late Ed, Dorothy, Ramona, and Leonard.
Survivors: Niece: Monica Hayes (Jack). Grandnephew and Grandniece: John (Autumn) and Kaitlyn (Greg) and other nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:15-10:15 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Church of the Holy Child at 2500 Naamans Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810. Burial: Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
