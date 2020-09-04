1/1
Renée M. Troyan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renée's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renée M. Troyan

Wilmington - Renée M. Troyan, age 96, a resident of Sunrise Senior Living in Wilmington, DE, passed away on September 2, 2020. Renée was raised in Mt. Carmel, PA. She was employed by both DuPont and the Hercules Company in Wilmington, DE before her retirement. In her free time, Renée enjoyed spending time bowling, reading, and utilizing her skills as a seamstress. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington, DE.

She was the daughter of Alex and Ellen Marchinski, wife of the late Myron Troyan, and sister of the late Ed, Dorothy, Ramona, and Leonard.

Survivors: Niece: Monica Hayes (Jack). Grandnephew and Grandniece: John (Autumn) and Kaitlyn (Greg) and other nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:15-10:15 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Church of the Holy Child at 2500 Naamans Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810. Burial: Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved