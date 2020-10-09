1/1
Reuben A. Jervey
Reuben A. Jervey

Reuben A. Jervey, age 96 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. He is survived by his children Cynthia Mayo (Theo), Francine Kornegay (Stanley), Regina Mayo and Tyrone Jervey (Toni), a host of grandchildren, great children other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Monday, October 12, at Ezion Fairh Baptist Church, 1400 B. Street Wilmington, DE. Viewing 9-11am. The interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to the May Funeral Homes, NJ & PA www.mayfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
