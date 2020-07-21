1/1
Reuben E. Headley
1919 - 2020
Reuben E. Headley

Bear - Reuben transitioned on Friday, July 10, 2020. Viewng will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9am-10am at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing. Interment will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Reuben leaves to cherish his memory, children Herman Headley (Cleola), Delroy Headley, and Audrey King (Raymond), sister Dorcas Quamina, New York, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
