Reuben E. HeadleyBear - Reuben transitioned on Friday, July 10, 2020. Viewng will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9am-10am at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing. Interment will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Reuben leaves to cherish his memory, children Herman Headley (Cleola), Delroy Headley, and Audrey King (Raymond), sister Dorcas Quamina, New York, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.