|
|
Reuben W. Grier, III
Bear - Reuben W. Grier, III, 61, of Bear, Delaware passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was in the comfort of his home surrounded by the ones he loved most.
A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he proudly served our country during the Vietnam Era. Reuben was a commercial insulator by trade and retired due to disability. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and watching sports, especially football and basketball.
He was predeceased by his father, Reuben W. Grier, Jr.; his mother, Helen J. (Cooper) Scott; his sister, Terry Grier; his brother, Douglas Grier.
Reuben is survived by his wife of nearly 29 years, Brenda Fagan Grier; his sons, Michael and Alex; his brother, Bruce "Buzz" (Sharon); his step-father, James Scott.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, June 7 from 10:00-11:00AM, immediately followed by a funeral service. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Reuben may be made to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, PO Box 352, Wilm., DE 19899 (https://www.sundaybreakfastmission.org); , 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720 (https://www.cancer.org); Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 (https://www.dav.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019