Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reuben Grier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reuben W. Grier Iii


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reuben W. Grier Iii Obituary
Reuben W. Grier, III

Bear - Reuben W. Grier, III, 61, of Bear, Delaware passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was in the comfort of his home surrounded by the ones he loved most.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he proudly served our country during the Vietnam Era. Reuben was a commercial insulator by trade and retired due to disability. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and watching sports, especially football and basketball.

He was predeceased by his father, Reuben W. Grier, Jr.; his mother, Helen J. (Cooper) Scott; his sister, Terry Grier; his brother, Douglas Grier.

Reuben is survived by his wife of nearly 29 years, Brenda Fagan Grier; his sons, Michael and Alex; his brother, Bruce "Buzz" (Sharon); his step-father, James Scott.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, June 7 from 10:00-11:00AM, immediately followed by a funeral service. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Reuben may be made to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, PO Box 352, Wilm., DE 19899 (https://www.sundaybreakfastmission.org); , 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720 (https://www.cancer.org); Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 (https://www.dav.org).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now