Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Rex L. Boone

Rex L. Boone Obituary
Rex L. Boone

Wilmington - Rex L. Boone, age 93 of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on January 30, 2020, at Christiana Hospital with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Colleen Boone (Soules). He is preceded by his parents, Norma R. and James E. Boone, his siblings Max Boone, Melba McCullaugh, Mary Hale, and son Danny Boone of Sullivan, IN. He is survived by his children, Wayne Ramsey, Jacqualine Schilling (Brian), and Patricia Ruszkay (Thomas). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Amy Morris, Erin Italia (Tony), Scott Ramsey (Stacey), Grant Ramsey, Paul Ruszkay and Michael Ruszkay; along with 5 great-grandchildren, Geoffrey Morris, Brenan Italia, Riley Italia, Reed Italia, and Liam Ramsey.

Rex worked 40 years with Dupont at various facilities within the U.S. and Mexico. Rex enjoyed playing and watching all sports, especially golf and basketball, but cherished most spending time with his family and gardening. A private service will be held by the family.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
