Reynold E. "Reyn" Cierniak
Newark - Reynold E. "Reyn" Cierniak, age 79, of Newark, DE passed away at home on Monday, June 24, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Reyn's memory to St. Mary of the Assumption at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal on June 26, 2019