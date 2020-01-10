Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Rhoman R. Rhoades III

Newark - Rhoman R. Rhoades III, age 73, of Newark,DE, son of the late Rhoman II and Hazel Rhoades, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Rhoman proudly served in the US Army in Vietnam. He was a member of Ionic Lodge #31. Rhoman was a true gentleman who will be deeply missed.

Rhoman is survived by his daughters, Scarlett Rhoades-Yanacek and Shannon Carter (George); grandchildren: Scarlett Paige, Sarra, Christian, and Rhoman Osbourne; great-grandson, Gunner; sister, Deborah Smith; and nephew, Elmore Smith.

A visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Rhoman's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
