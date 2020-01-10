|
|
Rhoman R. Rhoades III
Newark - Rhoman R. Rhoades III, age 73, of Newark,DE, son of the late Rhoman II and Hazel Rhoades, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Rhoman proudly served in the US Army in Vietnam. He was a member of Ionic Lodge #31. Rhoman was a true gentleman who will be deeply missed.
Rhoman is survived by his daughters, Scarlett Rhoades-Yanacek and Shannon Carter (George); grandchildren: Scarlett Paige, Sarra, Christian, and Rhoman Osbourne; great-grandson, Gunner; sister, Deborah Smith; and nephew, Elmore Smith.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Rhoman's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020