|
|
Richard A. Bedford
Elkton, MD - Richard "Rick" Bedford, age 61, from Elkton, MD and The Villages, FL, passed away unexpectedly in The Villages, FL on Wednesday February 26, 2020. He lived most of his life in Newark, DE.
Rick graduated from Newark High School in 1976. He worked mostly in the grocery business and was the owner of Pleasantville Country Maid for the past 28 years. He enjoyed family, football (avid Steelers fan), watching old westerns and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his parents, Jack and Terry Bedford of The Villages, FL, siblings Ray, Carole (Rich), Cheryl (Steven), Cathy (Joey) and Cindy (Ajay), daughters Casey (Alex) and Jessica. He was Pop Pop to Andrew, III and Maximus. Rick is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a Life Celebration on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Christiana Hilton, 100 Continental Drive, Newark DE from 6pm -8pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences, please visit
beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020