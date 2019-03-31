Richard A. Sexton



Newark - Richard A. Sexton, age 56, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. Born in Patchogue, NY, he was the son of the late Margaret Lorraine (Riggs) and Fred Lee Sexton, Sr. Rick was the passionate founder and owner of Poured Foundations of Delaware, Inc.



He loved spending time at Tuckahoe Acres in Dagsboro, DE and in the Florida Keys with his loving daughter, Emily Sexton of Newark, DE. Rick will be greatly missed by Emily, his brothers and sisters, Fred Sexton, Jr. (Carla), Connie Freese (Mark), Treasa Sexton, Jacqueline Sexton, and Loretta Whitmore (Kevin), all of North East, MD and Susan Hamilton, Brenda Sexton (Jimmy Ruth), and Sandy Deaver, all of Elkton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on Friday, April, 4, 2019 beginning at 11:30 A.M. and funeral services will begin at 1 P.M. at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 630 Churchmans Rd Suite 202, Newark, DE 19702 or the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St. Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019