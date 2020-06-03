Richard Alan Hughes
1951 - 2020
Richard Alan Hughes

Newark - Richard A. Hughes, age 69, of Newark, DE, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Rich was born in Miami, FL, son of the late Earle Hughes and Jean Weaverling. He enlisted in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, but was medically discharged before active duty. Rich was a jack of all trades, working varied jobs until establishing his own businesses, which he worked at tirelessly until recent retirement.

Rich had many passions: shooting pool, growing various flowers and plants (especially cacti); volunteering for Tri-State Bird Rescue; and most notably playing an integral role in establishing the sport of disc golf in Delaware. Locally, he was directly involved with course design and expansion, equipment sales, running tournaments, and helping to grow the sport in any way he could. His love for these unique interests was only surpassed by the love and admiration he had for his family.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Karen Hughes; his children, Jason (Tina); and Helena Courtney; and his grandchildren, Nathan and Zachary.

Services for Rich will be held privately.

Contributions in his memory can be made to Tri-State Bird Rescue, 170 Possum Hollow Road, Newark, DE 19711.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
