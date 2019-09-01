|
Richard Alfred (Dick) Goodell, Sr.
Seaford - Richard Alfred (Dick) Goodell, Sr., of Seaford, Delaware, passed away at the age of 96 on August 24th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Dick was preceded in death by his beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Waneta. He is survived by his daughters Ronda Friedel, Dianne Goodell, and Marcia Reese; his son Richard Goodell, Jr., son-in-law Bill Reese; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
For the full obituary please go to www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com .
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on November 2, 2019, at the Christiana Hilton, 100 Continental Drive, Newark, Delaware 19713, followed by a memorial luncheon.
Memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to Delaware Hospice at https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/or the Shore Christian Church at http://www.shorechristian.org/give/.
