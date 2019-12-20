|
Richard Andrew Kavanaugh
St. Helena, CA - Richard Andrew Kavanaugh, age 62, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at his home in St. Helena, California.
He was born in Wilmington, DE to Gerard Kavanaugh Sr. and Ann Boys Kavanaugh. He graduated from St Edmond's Academy, Archmere Academy and Colgate University. He played football on a championship team at Archmere, led by Joe Moglia, and was an Irishman through and through with his life-long love for Notre Dame football.
For 25 years, he was employed as a broker/consultant in environmental insurance.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Jerry, Stephen and Michael. He is survived by his son Ryan, daughter Ann Marie (husband Sean Carlin), daughter Charlotte (husband Stephen Curtiss III), three grandchildren, brother Timothy, Aunt Audrey and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of his sister, Ann Marie, donations may be made to the Mary Campbell Center at 4641 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019