Richard C. Dewson
Richard C. Dewson passed away on May 30, 2020 after a recent cancer discovery.
Richard was a graduate of St Marks High School (1974) who enjoyed cars, motorcycle riding and antique auction shopping.
Richard was preceded in death by his father Joseph A Dewson Sr. He is survived by his mother Irene M Dewson, his son Matthew, his brothers Joseph A Dewson Jr, Jim Dewson and Jack Dewson. Richard is also survived by his Godmother Gladys Murphy and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid 19 guidelines, the funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 Attn. Jeannette Hayes https://delawarehumane.org/
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.