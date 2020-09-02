1/1
Richard C. "Rick" Hasty
Richard C. "Rick" Hasty

SERVICE RESCHEDULED - Due to COVID-19 restrictions still in effect, the Committal Service with Military Honors for Richard C. "Rick" Hasty, age 73, of Bear, DE has been rescheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.

Hopefully restrictions will be lifted by then and we can gather safely.

To leave online condolences and read the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-368-9500




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAR
12
Committal
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
