Richard C. "Rick" Hasty
SERVICE RESCHEDULED - Due to COVID-19 restrictions still in effect, the Committal Service with Military Honors for Richard C. "Rick" Hasty, age 73, of Bear, DE has been rescheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
Hopefully restrictions will be lifted by then and we can gather safely.
To leave online condolences and read the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
