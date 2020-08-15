1/1
Richard Chambers Davis
Richard Chambers Davis

Wilmington - Richard C. Davis, age 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, at St. Francis Hospital with his family by his side.

Rich worked as a nurse for many years at Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Phila. He also owned and operated "The Kennels" in Avondale, PA retiring in 2013.

Rich was preceded in death by his partner, Anthony "Skip" Piazza; his parents, Helen and George Davis, Sr., brother, George, Jr. and step-mother, Sylvia Davis. He is survived by his sister Linda Monigle (Daniel), Wilmington, DE, step-sisters Michele Carrow (Charles), Smyrna, DE, and Melissa Brown (Mike) of Toms River, NJ. Rich is also survived by 6 nephews and 5 nieces.

Rich's family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of St. Francis Hospital ICU for their kind, compassionate care of Rich.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
