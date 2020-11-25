1/
Richard "Dick" Connelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Connelly

Wilmington - On November 14, 2020 Richard "Dick" H. Connelly passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Dick was born on April 14, 1943 in Wilmington, Delaware. A life-long Delawarean, he enjoyed spending time crabbing, fishing, gardening and visiting auctions and farmer's markets. He was a hard worker and enjoyed playing pranks on his fellow work colleagues and family. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball and flag football. He particularly enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reveled in being a grandfather. He was a constant and reliable presence at the annual family reunion as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas family gatherings, where he would bring his famous crab dip and sweet potato dish.

Dick was beloved by family and friends alike and was a good neighbor. On his own he took responsibility for cutting all of his neighbors' lawns on his block even into his advanced years. He was a member of the Atterbury VFW, Newark, Delaware and at one time he served as the President of the Edgemoor Civic Association.

Dick served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1967, where he was stationed in a variety of places including Alaska. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked for Atlantic Aviation Corporation and then Delmarva Power at the Edgemoor Power plant. After holding several jobs at the power plant, he moved to System Operations for Delmarva until he retired.

Dick is survived by his daughters, April Connelly (Wes Peterson) and Ava-Maria Illingworth (Matthew Illingworth); his grandson, Lincoln Illingworth; his brothers, Donald Connelly and Walton "Ted" Connelly; and his extended family which includes many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Edna Lee and Theodore Connelly; and his sister Betty Jester.

Due to COVID, a private service was held. A celebration of life will occur in the future. You may reach out to celebrateRHC@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Dick's name to General W.W. Atterbury VFW Post 3420, 649 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 (phone: 302-737-6903). To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved