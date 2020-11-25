Richard "Dick" Connelly
Wilmington - On November 14, 2020 Richard "Dick" H. Connelly passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Dick was born on April 14, 1943 in Wilmington, Delaware. A life-long Delawarean, he enjoyed spending time crabbing, fishing, gardening and visiting auctions and farmer's markets. He was a hard worker and enjoyed playing pranks on his fellow work colleagues and family. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball and flag football. He particularly enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reveled in being a grandfather. He was a constant and reliable presence at the annual family reunion as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas family gatherings, where he would bring his famous crab dip and sweet potato dish.
Dick was beloved by family and friends alike and was a good neighbor. On his own he took responsibility for cutting all of his neighbors' lawns on his block even into his advanced years. He was a member of the Atterbury VFW, Newark, Delaware and at one time he served as the President of the Edgemoor Civic Association.
Dick served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1967, where he was stationed in a variety of places including Alaska. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked for Atlantic Aviation Corporation and then Delmarva Power at the Edgemoor Power plant. After holding several jobs at the power plant, he moved to System Operations for Delmarva until he retired.
Dick is survived by his daughters, April Connelly (Wes Peterson) and Ava-Maria Illingworth (Matthew Illingworth); his grandson, Lincoln Illingworth; his brothers, Donald Connelly and Walton "Ted" Connelly; and his extended family which includes many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Edna Lee and Theodore Connelly; and his sister Betty Jester.
Due to COVID, a private service was held. A celebration of life will occur in the future. You may reach out to celebrateRHC@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Dick's name to General W.W. Atterbury VFW Post 3420, 649 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 (phone: 302-737-6903). To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
